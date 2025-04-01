Trump nominee to be top general denies wearing MAGA hat

Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine, President Donald Trump's nominee to be top general, denied wearing a MAGA hat, as Trump has apparently claimed.

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live