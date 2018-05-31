Transcript for Trump says North Korean delegation will likely hand-deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un

A former North Korean intelligence chief currently sanctioned by the US. New York City. Kim young actual meeting with secretary of state Mike Pompeo. As the two tasked with negotiations ahead of the potential summit sat down for their high stakes meeting in New York. Back in DC the president remaining optimistic. The meetings have been very rose two the process. All of process we'll see and hopefully we'll have a meeting of the twelve. Today's visit to less than a week after the president's suddenly canceled a summit in a dramatic letter. And today he wasn't making any new promises a single summits will be enough or will even Hackett and. Does it mean against all done it like meeting maybe you have to have a second good. And maybe we'll have done. But. It's a good hand that I can. The trip to New York marks the third time the two top negotiators met. His visit to the US beginning last night dining on American beef and Pompeo showing off this city skyline. According to a senior State Department official motioning to a brighter future that could be possible for the regime. If they give up their nuclear weapons program something president trump says it must be done while the north Koreans want security and relief from crippling sanctions. Details they are hammering out for the summit's planned to begin and just under two weeks. The North Korean official who needed a waiver to travel to the United States is possibly heading to Washington tomorrow according to president from. Where he said he expects to receive a letter from Kim Jung man. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

