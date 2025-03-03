Trump orders pause of military aid for Ukraine

This comes after President Trump blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for saying a peace deal is "very far."

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live