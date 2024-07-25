Trump paints Harris as 'ultra liberal' at 1st rally since Biden dropout

As Trump referenced Harris' name dozens of times throughout his nearly 1.5-hour-long speech, he mispronounced her first name every single time.

July 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live