Trump pardons commentator Dinesh D'Souza

More
President Trump announced he would be pardoning controversial commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws.
0:36 | 05/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump pardons commentator Dinesh D'Souza
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55565755,"title":"Trump pardons commentator Dinesh D'Souza","duration":"0:36","description":"President Trump announced he would be pardoning controversial commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws. ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-pardons-commentator-dinesh-dsouza-55565755","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.