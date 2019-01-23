Trump and Pelosi go back and forth on State of the Union

More
The president insists he will deliver a State of the Union address, while the shutdown keeps federal employees unpaid.
1:10 | 01/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump and Pelosi go back and forth on State of the Union

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60580507,"title":"Trump and Pelosi go back and forth on State of the Union","duration":"1:10","description":"The president insists he will deliver a State of the Union address, while the shutdown keeps federal employees unpaid.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-pelosi-back-state-union-60580507","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.