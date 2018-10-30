Transcript for Trump plans to end citizenship rights for babies born to non-citizens

He could end birthright citizenship with an executive order what's the reaction been to that. This was a big headline from the president in an interview with taxi us the president suggesting a major change to immigration but one that is unlikely to even be implemented here's what he had to say and that inner. Some legal scholars believe he can get rid of birthright citizenship without tension the constitution week an executive order exactly right. I hadn't thought about this coming mall it was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment Kessel and and then you don't you don't. Number one number one you don't need that nobody can Jackson junior Jeff ever imagined as well you condemn regularly with an act of congress. But now they're saying I can do just within executive order. Now how ridiculous we're the only country in the world. Where a person comes in has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with a little of those benefits to ridiculous it's ridiculous. And it has to end and have you talked about that with council yeah. So where in the process in the process it'll. And the process that's a big question where in the process how far along is this or this just an idea the president had and we should point out that the United States is not the only country that allows that. And the fourteenth amendment of the constitution does state quote all persons born or naturalized in the United States. Our citizens of the United States now the president can not change the constitution by an executive order. I'm on the Supreme Court has not ruled directly on the question of somebody born here to an undocumented immigrant their citizenship status. It has been understood that based and that statement in the fourteenth amendment they are citizens yeah. Yet another issue to debate Karen Travers outside the White House thanks Karen. So look impact that a little bit we want to bring in Amanda frosty American university law professor to help us do exactly that. Amanda does the president have the ability to do this for the executive order as he implied. Now he does not further reason is that if you object which is that. US constitution says all persons born or naturalized in United States. And subject to the jurisdiction thereof are certain to the United States and you can't change the constitution. By executive order or even legislation. So where is he getting this ending any ideas on why a he would be told that he does have that ability. Yet so he's. He would at a very small minority of others are reading into the black leader to try to latch you from the constitution. We're talked about it. Person all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction to bear. And a few folks arbor and anything that that language subject to the jurisdiction there it's a limitation that means children of undocumented immigrants. Are not subject to the jurisdiction. Of the United States and therefore are not birthright citizens. So mending a legal opinion what's the likelihood this actually happens. I can't check I can't get sister what president trump would do I don't know whether he would go ahead with this as an executive order and try to accomplish. I do think a court if it reviewed it weird. Say that's unconstitutional. Little. Current Amanda frost for American University we appreciated Amanda thank you taking time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.