Transcript for Trump predicts 'very good relationship' with Mexico's president-elect Lopez Obrador

I just spoke with B president. Elect Mexico at a great conversation about a half an hour long. We talk about border security we talked about trade we talked about NAFTA. We talked about. A separate deal gist of Mexico in the United States we had a lot of good conversation. I think the relationship would be very good one we'll see what happens but I really do believe it's going to be very good one. In a very excellent election did I would say even better than anticipated and I told him a number of years ago when I saw him campaigning. We're different race frankly different year different races and he'll be someday he's going to be the president of Mexico so. He remembered that and turn out to be correct we had a great talk.

