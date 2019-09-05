Transcript for Trump presents plan to eliminate 'surprise medical bills'

My administration has already taken decisive action to make health care more affordable for American families. We vastly expanded lower cost health insurance plans that's happening and it's been an incredible success. We've begun a bold initiative to reduce the price of prescription drugs. And last year drug prices saw their first decline in 46 years first time in 46 years that drug prices have gone down and now they're going to be going down. A long way further including the fact that we may allow states to buy drugs. In other countries if we can by M wore a lesser price substantially less price. And that's going to be very unique what will allow them to go to other countries because. The drug companies have treated us very very unfairly and the rules and restrictions within our country have been absolutely atrocious. So we will allow them. With certain permissions to go to other countries if they can buy them for 405060%. Less pretty pathetic but that's the way it works. For many years drug companies gave foreign countries better deals than they gave our own country. Now we're making sure that our great seniors share in deep discounts given to other countries and we will always protect patients with. Pre existing conditions very importantly Republican. Party will always protect patients with pre existing conditions tests the man right there. In my State of the Union Address say ask congress to pass legislation to protect. American patients to too long. Surprise Billings which has been a tremendous problem in this country. Has left some patients with thousands of dollars of unexpected and unjustified charges. For services they did not know. Anything about. And sometimes services they did not have. Any information on they weren't told by the doctor they weren't told by the hospitals in the areas they were going to. And they get what we call a surprise bill not a pleasant surprise a very unpleasant surprise. So this must and we're going to hold insurance companies and hospitals totally accountable. And we're joined today by families who have personally experienced some. Horrible injustices. Of surprise. Medical bills. Black and white like so many others was victimized by surprise medical bill. My daughter Elizabeth was charged 171000 Ahern fifty dollars for high urine drug screen. Once interest that I have billion to see it. She had successful back surgery in Houston Texas and post op visit. Because she'd been given a prescription for a narcotic pain relief of that she used appropriately and has directed. He just at all by the way I would like adherence assessment by and she did it a year later the bill showed up for 171000 earn fifty dollars. This type of you know that this test at best is worth a hundred dollars this ruse actually you can get it for 220. And this type of billing us all too common not just among dishonest providers. The problem of improper wrote we're billing affects most those who can afford at least. We must put aside any other differences we have and work together to solve this problem. I'm very pleased to see this issue being brought to the nation's attention and I thank you. Accuracy it's as suitable and check it myself. It is almost not to popular belief but the that is threat. 171850. Dollars for your business. GOP says that they would have paid it was in network hundred dollars in the Hudson. Yeah and Nextel and eggs and plays 400 dollars. It's and we settled for a lasting and I'm I won't go how much less but it went to with a bizarre story I'd love to tell human told to keep bushels as. Thank you sir. Much you appreciate this opportunity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.