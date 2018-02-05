Transcript for Trump presents teaching award to educator of teen refugees

Every president since Harry Truman is honored the national teacher of the year and I'm proud to continue this tradition. With this year's recipient. Mandy Manning. Of the state of Washington and start Mandy took her passion for education from the peace corps. To Juli Farris high school in Spokane Washington where she has been teaching English and math for the past six years. Her incredible devotion has earned her the adoration. Total adoration actually and respect of students and colleagues throughout her. School district community and the entire state. Teaches like Randy play a vital role in the well being of our children the strength of our communities and the success of our nation. The job of a teacher is not only to instruct the next generation of workers but. The next generation of citizens to teach our children. To care for others to Mandy and all of the amazing educators here today. Your tireless dedication does in just inspire you students. It inspires. All of us and I can tell you it very much inspires. Me. We honor you and every citizen called. To the noble vocation of teaching. Now it is my privilege to present Mandy with the national T cheers of the year award this is a truly special. Award and Mandy congratulations.

