Trump presents teaching award to educator of teen refugees

More
Trump honored Mandy Manning, who teaches at the Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane.
1:50 | 05/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump presents teaching award to educator of teen refugees
Every president since Harry Truman is honored the national teacher of the year and I'm proud to continue this tradition. With this year's recipient. Mandy Manning. Of the state of Washington and start Mandy took her passion for education from the peace corps. To Juli Farris high school in Spokane Washington where she has been teaching English and math for the past six years. Her incredible devotion has earned her the adoration. Total adoration actually and respect of students and colleagues throughout her. School district community and the entire state. Teaches like Randy play a vital role in the well being of our children the strength of our communities and the success of our nation. The job of a teacher is not only to instruct the next generation of workers but. The next generation of citizens to teach our children. To care for others to Mandy and all of the amazing educators here today. Your tireless dedication does in just inspire you students. It inspires. All of us and I can tell you it very much inspires. Me. We honor you and every citizen called. To the noble vocation of teaching. Now it is my privilege to present Mandy with the national T cheers of the year award this is a truly special. Award and Mandy congratulations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54892919,"title":"Trump presents teaching award to educator of teen refugees","duration":"1:50","description":"Trump honored Mandy Manning, who teaches at the Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-presents-teaching-award-educator-teen-refugees-54892919","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.