Trump proposes that the US ‘take over’ Gaza

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, joins ABC News Live to discuss President Donald Trump’s proposal that the U.S. should “take over” Gaza.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live