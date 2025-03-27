Trump pulls Stefanik's UN ambassador nomination

The White House has pulled New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be United Nations ambassador, President Donald Trump announced.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live