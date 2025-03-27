Trump pulls Stefanik's UN ambassador nomination
The White House has pulled New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be United Nations ambassador, President Donald Trump announced.
March 27, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Fans arrive at Yankee Stadium on MLB opening day
- Live
Senate considers legislation curbing CFPB’s ability to limit overdraft fees
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Tracking fire risk in the East and flood threat in South Texas
- Live
DHS Sec. Noem meets with Colombian Foreign Minister
Top Stories
Top Stories
HHS to cut about 10,000 full-time employeesMar 27, 2025
Trump says TikTok deal could be reached by lowering China tariffs4 hours ago
Evacuations underway as wildfires rage in the CarolinasMar 27, 2025
Trump’s national security team ‘absolutely failed’ using Signal: Former CIA officerMar 27, 2025
Secret Service, Navy responsible for cockpit false alarms at Reagan National Airport1 hour ago
Former FTC commissioners speaker out after being fired by Trump administration1 hour ago
Fallout after new Pentagon attack plan texts are releasedMar 27, 2025
Trump announces 25% tariff on imported cars and partsMar 27, 2025
Prosecutors allege Luigi Mangione violated special treatmentMar 27, 2025
1 dead, 4 hurt in Egypt submarine accidentMar 27, 2025
Potential new evidence in Idaho student murders caseMar 27, 2025
Asheville rebuilds 6 months after Hurricane Helene damageMar 27, 2025
How Western North Carolina is rebuilding after devastating hurricanesMar 27, 2025
Measles case confirmed in Washington, DCMar 27, 2025
Gun debate nearly turns violent between lawmakersMar 27, 2025
MLB fans ready for Opening DayMar 27, 2025
Former ‘Bachelor’ star recovering after vicious dog attack: ‘He’s going to kill me’Mar 27, 2025
American couple jailed in Mexico over timeshare disputeMar 27, 2025
SCOTUS upholds "ghost gun" kit regulations from Biden administrationMar 26, 2025
Prosecutors: Notes smuggled to Luigi Mangione, hidden in socksMar 26, 2025
Search underway for 4 U.S. soldiers missing after training operation in LithuaniaMar 26, 2025
Supreme Court justices uphold federal regulations on ghost gunsMar 26, 2025
Trump has a long history with The Atlantic editor who was invited to Signal chatMar 26, 2025
Video of moment Tufts University student detained by immigration officialsMar 26, 2025
Appeals court affirms judge's block on deportations under Alien Enemies ActMar 26, 2025
Police: Underwater remains could crack 1983 cold case of missing Chicago womanMar 26, 2025
DHS secretary set to visit infamous migrant prison in El SalvadorMar 26, 2025
Handwritten notes discovered in Luigi Mangione's socks at court: ProsecutorsMar 26, 2025
Shark sounds captured for 1st time, study showsMar 26, 2025
Greenland lawmaker reacts to upcoming visit by JD and Usha VanceMar 26, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022