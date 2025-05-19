Trump, Putin hold high-stakes phone call over war in Ukraine
ABC News’ Karen Travers and Tom Soufi Burridge report on the call, which comes as the White House continues its push for an end to Moscow's 3-year-old invasion of Ukraine.
May 19, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Karen Read's retrial on murder charges
- Live
Outside NYC courthouse during Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
- Live
House meets for legislative business
- Live
Senate considers Charles Kushner, father of Jared Kushner, to serve as US Ambassador to France, Monaco
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Tracking potential for strong tornadoes, flash flooding, damaging wind and large hail
- Live
View of Israel-Gaza border from southern Israel
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump says ceasefire talks between just Russia and Ukraine to start 'immediately'1 hour ago
Supreme Court allows Trump admin to end protected status for Venezuelan immigrants2 hours ago
What to know about Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis2 hours ago
Former American-Israeli hostages on adjusting to life of freedomMay 19, 2025
Defining ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer, and what you should know about screeningMay 19, 2025
Dawn Richard testifies Combs violently attacked Cassie Ventura in 20094 hours ago
Israel moving toward ‘full control of Gaza,’ Netanyahu saysMay 19, 2025
New evidence allowed in Karen Read murder retrialMay 19, 2025
1 dead after shooting inside Las Vegas gym: PoliceMay 19, 2025
Biden reveals aggressive prostate cancer diagnosisMay 19, 2025
2 killed in Brooklyn Bridge sailboat crashMay 19, 2025
At least 28 people killed in weekend tornado outbreakMay 19, 2025
More than 30 million Americans on alert for severe weatherMay 19, 2025
FBI identifies suspect in fertility clinic bombingMay 19, 2025
Manhunt continues for escaped Louisiana inmates after jail breakMay 19, 2025
What to know about Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosisMay 19, 2025
Passenger jet forced to abort takeoff to avoid collisionMay 19, 2025
Pope Leo XIV presides over inaugural massMay 19, 2025
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese renew WNBA rivalry as new season tips offMay 19, 2025
NBA Eastern and Western conference finals are officially setMay 19, 2025
Coaches caught on camera storming field at youth gameMay 19, 2025
Explosion was an 'intentional act of terrorism': FBIMay 18, 2025
New trouble at America's airportsMay 18, 2025
At least 153 dead after IDF operations intensify: Palestinian health ministryMay 18, 2025
Cassie Ventura breaks down as testimony concludesMay 18, 2025
FBI calls explosion in Palm Springs, California an ‘intentional act of terrorism’May 18, 2025
‘Democratic Party needs to be honest’ about Biden’s fitness in 2024 election: KhannaMay 18, 2025
Accepting plane from Qatar gives 'appearance of a conflict of interest': Rand PaulMay 18, 2025
Trump calls for party to unite over his mega-billMay 18, 2025
Witkoff: ‘We cannot allow even 1% of an enrichment capability’ in Iran nuclear dealMay 18, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022