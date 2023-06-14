Trump rallies support after historic indictment

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and legal contributor Asha Rangappa talk about what comes next for former President Donald Trump after his indictment.

June 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live