Trump at rally: ‘It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached’

More
The House began voting to pass two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstructing Congress as he took the stage.
0:25 | 12/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump at rally: ‘It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"The House began voting to pass two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstructing Congress as he took the stage.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67813398","title":"Trump at rally: ‘It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached’","url":"/Politics/video/trump-rally-doesnt-feel-impeached-67813398"}