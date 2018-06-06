-
Now Playing: Trump receives 2018 hurricane briefing amid growing Puerto Rico controversy
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses full cabinet at FEMA hurricane briefing
-
Now Playing: Trump commutes sentence after celebrity appeal
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani bashes Stormy Daniels at Tel Aviv appearance
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump appears alongside president at FEMA headquarters
-
Now Playing: What's the difference between commutation and pardoning?
-
Now Playing: Eagles coach says he was 'looking forward' to White House visit before disinvite
-
Now Playing: Is Bill Clinton playing the victim?
-
Now Playing: Trump says the news media 'has been so unfair' to Melania Trump
-
Now Playing: Kelly Sadler out at White House in latest staff shakeup
-
Now Playing: Speaker Ryan agrees FBI's use of informant in Trump campaign justified
-
Now Playing: Close elections could determine control of House
-
Now Playing: Secret Service arrests contractor at White House for open attempted murder charge
-
Now Playing: Aide who insulted McCain no longer at White House
-
Now Playing: California Democratic congressional candidate Hans Keirstead speaks with ABC News
-
Now Playing: California Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Kevin de Leon speaks with ABC News
-
Now Playing: Dem congressional candidate Harley Rouda speaks with ABC News on primary day
-
Now Playing: Trump's former campaign chairman now accused of witness tampering
-
Now Playing: Trump holds 'celebration of America' after disinviting Eagles to White House
-
Now Playing: Former USA Gymnastics head invokes Fifth Amendment rights at hearing about Nassar