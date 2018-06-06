Transcript for Trump receives 2018 hurricane briefing amid growing Puerto Rico controversy

As we enter the hurricane season again. Here we go. You ready it's. Butler entering Tuesday we are marshaling every available resource to ensure maximum preparation for rapid response that's what we. Last year. Disaster response to recovery is best achieved when its federally supported state managed and locally executed you agree with that it's. This is really be great model that we built and there's no better model anywhere in the world that we do help other countries so when news. Catastrophic events like it Mexico and other places where you were always there. We're always there for last year more than 171000. FEMA and other federal employees as well as 141000. Personnel. From the Department of Defense national were deployed to support. The massive response and recovery efforts left by the storms in these tragedies. Administered along I want to thank you in particular for the incredible job and he. Unbelievable teams of men and women that you to take care these problems are tired government leapt into action to coordinate the response. Along with the state and local leaders and we did a lot of help from some really great governors. Florida. Texas lot of great people. Helped us and it was good families in Texas and Louisiana US Virgin Islands Puerto Rico Florida. South Carolina and Georgia. Alabama Mississippi that role effective electable in. An armed tribal lands where he hit. Was catastrophic. And these storms were really historic in their severity. But in the wake of such tragedy we also witnessed the resilience of the American people. And the professionalism talent and devotion. Of the men and women a FEMA.

