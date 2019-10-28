Transcript for Trump on releasing raid footage: ‘We’re thinking about it’

We captured a band that should have been caught a long time ago. Unfortunately was it is done tremendous damage. But it was a an amazing display of intelligence. And that military power and coordination and getting along with people lots of great things happen. So that was a big big day. And a big weekend and we're very happy about it. What they get about it we. We may have the question was MI considering releasing video footage of the red and we may take certain parts of it and related yes.

