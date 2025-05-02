Trump to rename Veterans Day? One veteran has something to say

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Paul Rieckhoff, founder and CEO of Independent Veterans of America, about President Donald Trump’s proclamation to rename Veterans Day.

May 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live