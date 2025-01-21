Trump renames Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' among 1st executive orders

The president’s executive order calls for the U.S. secretary of the interior to change the name on federal maps. ABC News’ Matt Rivers reports.

January 21, 2025

