Transcript for Trump repeats shutdown threat before midterms

The people of Pennsylvania very well. And then not sure super liberal government strategist unless maybe the world is today. But not KC. Wants. Open borders which means crime it meets prime seasons he wants people to Lauren. And it they'd bar in bide their menus that I guess okay. I don't get it. New news. We're building it. We're building. We've started the wall one point six million. We're fixing walls all over the border. And we get a start to get very nasty over the world you know the Democrats. Anything I want news not even the Republicans. I don't know they care about their they care about it very concerned any thing I want they want to applause. You know I just begin at. They do the wall. I'll say I don't want to build the wall and don't insist on building. Am.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.