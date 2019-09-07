Transcript for Trump can't require drug prices in TV ads: Judge

And an update on a story we've been covering about prescription drug prices and a new government rule that would force drug companies to list their prices during TV commercials. A federal judge is now blocking that rule several drug companies were claiming it would violate their First Amendment right. A new ally and president trump told State of New York could get key members of congress access to the estate tax returns. Under the lot just fine by the governor of the state must turn over the returns of elected officials to the chairs of certain committees upon written request. And the president's state taxes could reveal many of the same deet tails and his federal returns which he is refused release. Republicans say the law will not stand up in courts.

