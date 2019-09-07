Trump can't require drug prices in TV ads: Judge

More
A federal judge in Washington struck down a Trump administration plan, set to take effect Tuesday, that would have required drugmakers to include pricing information in ads seen on TV.
0:40 | 07/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump can't require drug prices in TV ads: Judge
And an update on a story we've been covering about prescription drug prices and a new government rule that would force drug companies to list their prices during TV commercials. A federal judge is now blocking that rule several drug companies were claiming it would violate their First Amendment right. A new ally and president trump told State of New York could get key members of congress access to the estate tax returns. Under the lot just fine by the governor of the state must turn over the returns of elected officials to the chairs of certain committees upon written request. And the president's state taxes could reveal many of the same deet tails and his federal returns which he is refused release. Republicans say the law will not stand up in courts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"A federal judge in Washington struck down a Trump administration plan, set to take effect Tuesday, that would have required drugmakers to include pricing information in ads seen on TV.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64211029","title":"Trump can't require drug prices in TV ads: Judge","url":"/Politics/video/trump-require-drug-prices-tv-ads-judge-64211029"}