Transcript for Trump responds to backlash

I ABC's starting Phelps at the White House president trump is offering no apology for his decision to revoke his security clearance at former CIA chief John bringing. Take a listen to this exchange between president prompt and our Jonathan Karl. It doesn't say they're trying to final if your credit and no valid if anything I'm giving up a bigger boys. Many people don't even know what we did this rally as the bigger boys and that's okay with me because I like taking on voices like that. I've never respected and I've never had a lot of respect but it. Of course many don't agree with the president's assessment including more than a dozen former high ranking intelligence officials have all signed on as we strongly worded statement. Rebuking the president's action. Saying it amounts to and it tends to stifle free speech. Net president trump appears unfazed by all that criticism. And says he soon plans to move forward with revoking yet another appearance in this case brazen war of the Department of Justice. The president is making a case of bias here because it contacts and or cat quick Christopher sealed the author of that now infamous dossier into president trump. ABC news I'm Jordan's house.

