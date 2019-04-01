Trump responds to congresswoman who cursed him out in call for impeachment

"I think she dishonored herself and I think she's dishonored her family," the president said.
01/04/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump responds to congresswoman who cursed him out in call for impeachment
Does her comments were disgraceful. This is a person that I don't know I assume she's new. I think she. Dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family using language like that. In front of her son. And whoever else was there I thought that was a great dishonor to her and to her family I thought it was highly disrespectful. To the United States of America yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

