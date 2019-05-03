Trump again serves fast food to college athletes at White House

Despite receiving strong reactions after serving fast food to the Clemson Tigers, President Donald Trump greeted the North Dakota State athletes with a similar spread.
0:24 | 03/05/19

Transcript for Trump again serves fast food to college athletes at White House
To the victors belong the Hamburg first. Another college football team has received a White House fast food feast. Players from North Dakota State dine with president trump yesterday the FC yes champions chow down on McDonald's and chick filet. It was similar to the spread doled out wing college football playoff champion clips and visited the White House in January. We need to chef and you've got fast food.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

