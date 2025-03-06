Trump won't sign executive order to dissolve Department of Education today: Sources

A draft of the executive order called on Education Secretary Linda McMahon to facilitate a department closure by taking all necessary steps "permitted by law," sources had earlier told ABC News.

March 6, 2025

