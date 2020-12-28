Transcript for Trump signs COVID-19 relief bill, avoiding government shutdown

But we begin with president trump sign in a coma nineteen relief bill to avoid a government shutdown. Tom still made clear though that he opposes much of what's in the bill and his demanding more money be sent directly to Americans. White House correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest. Overnight president trump changing course again. Finally signing the 2.3 trillion dollars spending and stimulus relief bill would just 24 hours to go until a government shut down the president's reversal came after he held on to the bill for nearly a week. Letting unemployment benefits run dry for millions. While for days he blasted the deal his own team helped negotiate it really is a disgrace but under pressure from lawmakers he suddenly decided to move forward. Getting relief into the hands of Americans like a manage Brennan who lost her job of sixteen years back in March. I where do you scared marriage. And I believe we need coated relief stumble back. The package includes 600 dollar checks for Americans who earn less than 75000 dollars a year. Plus enhance unemployment benefits and funding for small businesses and vaccine distribution in a statement the president still insisting he wants more money going to the American people in the form of 2000 dollar checks for dole Democrats in the house are expected to rally behind the measure today to boost those direct payments the American people want 2000 rolls. They needed. Given the economic crisis but that likely won't stand a chance for Republicans in the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell making no such commitment in this statement overnight. Saying only the president's leadership has permitted a government shut down at a time when our nation could not have afforded one. And even after all of the delay in the demands from the president nothing in that bill changed and Democrats say at the president's six day long delay will have consequences for millions of Americans. Who were out of work and they are warning that those unemployment benefits could take weeks before they are we started again Diane. And Rachel the house is now expected to pass a bill for those 2000 dollar checks but what are the chances that passes the senate. Very unlikely at this point we have not heard from really any Republican senators are any leadership. There on the senate that. What does support and 2000 dollar checks for Americans this is something that Democrats. We're pushing for months it back in the house months ago they're gonna try and do it again it's likely to get the real. But Republicans would not budge on the overall price tag of the bill they want it to keep spending down. Which is why you saw those stimulus checks for 600 dollars so it's very unlikely that Republicans are gonna get back there in the senate even though the president is still demanding and racial further checks that did pass these 600 dollar checks what can people expect actually happened in their hands. Yeah all of this is really unclear this morning we've heard from so many Americans who are just really wading. For those stimulus checks because there waiting to see how they're going to be able to pay their rent and the next couple of weeks so here's what we know we know that the last time a Ratliff is bill was initially passed in congress the secretary of treasury Seidman Nugent said that those checks could go out before the end of the year but didn't yet the president common make all these demands last minute and have this six day long delay and so now there's a question on just how soon those checks are going to go out to the American people we also know from the very first grown a buyer stimulus package that was done earlier this does bring that it did take a little bit of time for those checks to reach the American people so they may have to hold off for just a little while longer Diane and I Rachel Scott DC Forrest thanks Rachel. Thanks.

