Transcript for Trump signs executive order on police reform

What's needed now is not more stoking in of fear and division. We need to bring law enforcement communities closer together. Not to drive them apart. Under the executive order I'm signing today woo prioritize federal grants from the Department of Justice. Two police department said seek independent. Credentialing. Certify that they meet high standards. And in fact in certain cases the highest standard. That's where they do the best. On the use of force and for example many believe that proper training might have. Prevented the tragic deaths of Antoine rose and both whom he's young. As part of this do credentialing process. Chill calls will be banned. Except if it officer's life is at risk. And I will say we've dealt with the role of the various departments and everybody said. It's time. We have to do it. Additionally we're looking at new advanced and powerful less lethal weapons to help prevent deadly. Interactions. New devices are being developed all the time and we're looking at the best of them. And cost is no object no object. Under this executive order departments will also need to share. Of information about credible abuses. So that offices with significant issues do not simply moved from one police. Department to the next. That's a problem. And the heads of our police department said whatever you can do about that please let us now. We're letting you know we're doing a lot of in addition my order will direct. Federal funding to support offices in dealing with homeless individuals. And those who have mental illness and substance abuse problems. We will provide more resources for co responders. Such as social workers who can help officers manages complex encounters. And this is what they've studied and worked on all their lives they understand how to do it we're gonna get the best of them put in our. Police departments and working with our police. We will have reform. Without undermining our make great an extremely talented law enforcement. Officers. President Obama and Vice President Biden never even tried to fix this during their eight year period. The reason they didn't try is because they had no idea how to do it and it is a complex situation. BI the steps we're taking today I am committed. To working with congress. On additional measures. Congress has started already. And they'll be having bills coming out of the senate and possibly out of the house. And hopefully they'll all get together and they'll come up with. A solution that goes even beyond what we're signing today but this is a big big step for step that hasn't been taken before.

