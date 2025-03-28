Trump signs executive order targeting monuments at parks, museums, zoo

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aiming to eliminate what the it calls “anti-American” content from museums and parks, sources told ABC News.

March 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live