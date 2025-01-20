Trump signs executive orders in Oval Office, pardons Jan. 6 rioters

Of the executive actions signed is the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live