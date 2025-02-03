Trump signs new executive orders and proclamations

Among the executive orders was to create a sovereign wealth fund and said it may purchase TikTok.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live