Trump sits for 2nd deposition in New York civil fraud lawsuit

The lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges former President Donald Trump and his company inflated the value of his net worth and real estate portfolio.

April 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live