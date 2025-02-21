Trump spars with Maine Democratic governor over transgender athlete executive order

There was a tense exchange at a White House event Friday between President Donald Trump and Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills over his executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports.

February 21, 2025

