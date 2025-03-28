Trump speaks with Canadian PM amid trade war tensions

President Donald Trump said the call was “extremely productive.” ABC News’ Karen Travers reports.

March 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live