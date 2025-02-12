Trump says he spoke with Putin about ending war in Ukraine

President Trump says he has spoken with Russian President Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, adding that he and Putin "agreed to work together very closely" to start negotiations immediately.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live