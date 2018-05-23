Trump on his claim that FBI 'infiltrated' campaign: 'I hope it is not true'

More
"It looks like a very serious event, and we'll find out," President Trump said.
1:49 | 05/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on his claim that FBI 'infiltrated' campaign: 'I hope it is not true'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55386044,"title":"Trump on his claim that FBI 'infiltrated' campaign: 'I hope it is not true'","duration":"1:49","description":"\"It looks like a very serious event, and we'll find out,\" President Trump said.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-spygate-hope-true-55386044","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.