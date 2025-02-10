Trump suggests canceling Gaza ceasefire if not all hostages are released by Saturday

President Donald Trump said the Gaza ceasefire deal should be canceled if Hamas doesn’t return hostages by noon on Saturday.

February 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live