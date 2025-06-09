Trump suggests Homan should arrest California Gov. Newsom
President Donald Trump said Monday he thinks it would be a "great thing" if border czar Tom Homan arrests California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
June 9, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Pres. Trump holds roundtable discussion on MAGA savings accounts for newborns
- Live
Civil rights, labor leaders in Los Angeles hold anti-ICE rally
- Live
Second murder trial for 'doomsday mom' Lori Daybell
- Live
Karen Read's retrial on murder charges
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Tracking severe storm chances for the South and East; extreme heat in the West
- Live
Senate considers Trump nominations for positions in the EPA, Justice Department
Top Stories
Top Stories
Jury hears phone call between Sean Combs and 'Jane' after 2023 Cassie Ventura lawsuit2 hours ago
Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed by federal judge2 hours ago
Retired general criticizes Trump's mobilization of the California National Guard2 hours ago
Local labor leader arrested during Los Angeles immigration protests2 hours ago
Abrego Garcia's lawyers say case is not over until government is 'held accountable'2 hours ago
Trump suggests Homan should arrest California Gov. Newsom2 hours ago
'Jane' testifies more about 'hotel nights' in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial3 hours ago
Accident reconstruction expert returns to stand in Karen Read retrial3 hours ago
Defense analyst explains benchmark to federalizing National GuardJun 09, 2025
Trump orders National Guard deployed as protests erupt around Los AngelesJun 09, 2025
Trump travel ban ‘will be challenged in court’: Former DHS official4 hours ago
Protests against immigration raids grip Los AngelesJun 09, 2025
What the law says about ICE operations in LAJun 09, 2025
Severe storms slam the SouthJun 09, 2025
Fallout continues in Musk and Trump’s public feudJun 09, 2025
Multiple people injured in skydiving plane crash in TennesseeJun 09, 2025
‘One of the best kids’: High school grad detained by ICEJun 09, 2025
IDF stops Greta Thunberg, aid boat from reaching GazaJun 09, 2025
Former Arkansas police chief who escaped jail recapturedJun 09, 2025
Immediate impact of Trump’s travel ban on 12 countriesJun 09, 2025
Coco Gauff talks about history-making win at French OpenJun 09, 2025
Thunder and Pacers tied as NBA Finals shift to IndianaJun 09, 2025
Major egg recall as salmonella outbreak sickens dozensJun 09, 2025
Russia launches nearly 500 strikes across UkraineJun 09, 2025
2 dead in Las Vegas Strip shooting after online argument, police sayJun 09, 2025
Original cast of ‘Hamilton’ reunites for Tony Awards performanceJun 09, 2025
Big winners at the 2025 Tony AwardsJun 09, 2025
Search for American climber missing on Andes’ peakJun 09, 2025
Tweens' skin care routines may be causing harmJun 09, 2025
Runaway zebra airlifted after weeklong escapeJun 09, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022