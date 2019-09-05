Transcript for At rally, Trump supporter shouts for border control to 'shoot' migrants

Our current immigration crisis is the result of Democrat backed policies. That prevent border crosses from being swiftly returned hub. Opponent because it cubs and you say sorry we're taking home and that if you're nice and I want to do that. Okay. But where the are only one that has judges. Judges think of it. They come across we have judges with a dominant audiences judges. Give a trial we need Perry Mason its news. Folks its place. They say. And the Walt would help because that would not help but what would stop. Look at the well let's stop. I mean when you have 50000 people marching up and you have hundreds and hundreds of people and you have two or three border security people that a brave and great. I don't forget. We don't let them and we can't let them use weapons we can't other countries do we can't I would never do but how used up these people. You can't this and a. I don't leave the panhandle you can get away it would that's. It. The plan. Such a tough situation but they changed a little calls while have a perfectly when the wall is that it's it's going to be great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.