Trump supporters angry over Justice Department's Jeffery Epstein memo

President Donald Trump's MAGA base has erupted in outrage over the Justice Department and FBI's memo stating they found no evidence that deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list."

July 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live