Trump supporters exit US Capitol

More
Footage shows Trump supporters exiting the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riots.
1:51 | 01/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump supporters exit US Capitol
Okay. It's. Okay. Okay. Thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:51","description":"Footage shows Trump supporters exiting the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riots.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75133388","title":"Trump supporters exit US Capitol ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-supporters-exit-us-capitol-75133388"}