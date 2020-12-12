Transcript for Trump supporters gather in DC for ‘stop the steal’ rally

President from traveling to West Point today for the annual army navy game as his supporters gathered in Washington for so called stop the steel rally. The president sweeting did it know about this but I'll be seeing them. The protests coming on the heels of the US supreme court's refusal to hear the case in a Texas lawsuit that challenged for battleground states. Michigan Georgia Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Seeking to prevent those electoral votes from being cast for Joseph Biden the president lashing out on twitters saying. The Supreme Court really let us down. No wisdom no courage the High Court including the three justices the president appointed saying the lawsuit lacked legal standing. Meanwhile president elect Joseph Biden continues his transition making a promise on Twitter writing. On day one of the but and here's administration we will rejoin the pierce agreement. Amid the worsening corona virus pandemic the incoming president says the current president should show some leadership. We're in the teeth for crisis right now. This nation needs presidential leadership right. Presidential leadership is rolling a model of the steps we should be taking. Ferraro to save our own lives and lives of our friends the president elect's giving a thumbs up on Saturday. After receiving a follow up scan of the hairline fracture in his foot he suffered two weeks ago. His doctor saying he's on the mend. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

