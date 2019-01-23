Transcript for Trump 'not surprised' by Pelosi blocking State of the Union address in House chamber

It's really shame. What's happening with the Democrats had become radicalized. They don't want to see crime stuff which we can very easily you on the southern border. And it really is a sham what's happening with the Democrats. This will go on for a while ultimately the American people we'll have their way because they want to see no crimes they wanna see. What we're doing like today we lower prescription drug prices first time in fifty years they want to see that the Democrats would never have been. That so we're working very hard we'll have to respond to it will respond to finish that really matters thank you very much after.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.