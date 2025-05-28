Trump swears in Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor in DC

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump tapped Pirro -- a former judge and prosecutor who also hosted Fox News' "The Five" -- for the job after controversy around his previous pick, Ed Martin.

May 28, 2025

