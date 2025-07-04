Trump takes megabill victory lap during Iowa rally

Speaking at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, President Donald Trump took a victory lap to celebrate the passage of the massive bill of tax and policy proposals.

July 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live