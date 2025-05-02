Trump says he's 'taking away' Harvard's tax exempt status
President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to take away Harvard's tax-exempt status. "We are going to be taking away Harvard's Tax Exempt Status. It's what they deserve," Trump said on Truth Social.
May 2, 2025
