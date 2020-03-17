Trump talks April ‘heat’ and the coronavirus

More
President Trump made the remarks during a February meeting with governors at the White House.
0:27 | 03/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump talks April ‘heat’ and the coronavirus
I think they're doing a good job and that. On the virus that long talk with president chiefly for the people in this room two nights ago and he feels very confident he feels very confident and he feels that. Again as I mentioned by April or during the month of April heat. Generally speaking kills this kind of virus. That would be a good thing but we're in great shape and our country. Of eleven and the eleven are getting better okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"President Trump made the remarks during a February meeting with governors at the White House.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69641934","title":"Trump talks April ‘heat’ and the coronavirus","url":"/Politics/video/trump-talks-april-heat-coronavirus-69641934"}