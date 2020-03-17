Transcript for Trump talks April ‘heat’ and the coronavirus

I think they're doing a good job and that. On the virus that long talk with president chiefly for the people in this room two nights ago and he feels very confident he feels very confident and he feels that. Again as I mentioned by April or during the month of April heat. Generally speaking kills this kind of virus. That would be a good thing but we're in great shape and our country. Of eleven and the eleven are getting better okay.

