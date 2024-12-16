Trump talks drones, an Eric Adams pardon and his election boost from TikTok

In some of Donald Trump's most extensive remarks since winning the presidential election last month, he took questions on a number of subjects.

December 16, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live