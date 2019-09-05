Transcript for Trump talks subpoenas, hurricane relief funding during event

And. Everybody welcome to the repair of happy Thursday and Devin Dwyer Washington great to have you with us a lot to get to today including. The president's impromptu 45 minute news conference of sorts in the Roosevelt room in a lot on his mind today will get into that. How will also talk a little bit about the rise of hate groups in the United States a stunning new number you need to pay attention to that the FBI revealed yesterday. I'm go to Capitol Hill to meet some of America's youngest after engineers stay tuned for that our Lana Zach is standing by there but let's start. But with the president today in the Roosevelt room declaring that the mall or report his words. Ott is the Bible and also say knitted vindicated not only. I himself but Donald Trump junior his son is the Republican led Senate Intelligence Committee now wants to subpoena Don trump junior to come back to the hill. The president says he's surprised by that Nicholas. Mr. President as he saw the Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Dunn junior that's the Republican led senate and told me. Workers surprised. I saw Richard verse saying there was no collusion to a three weeks ago he went out side and somebody asked another so collision which found no collision. But how is the very surprised to see my son my son's a very good person. Works very hard the last thing he needs his Washington DC. Think you'd rather not ever be involved remember he said to me long time ago what I was thinking about running dead if I can help. Let me now it's not my expertise. It's not something I really liked but whatever I can do you my father whatever I can do that he's out testified for. Twenty hours or something a massive amount of time. The Mahler report came out. That's the Bible the Muller report came out. And they said he did nothing wrong my son is a good person my son testified for hours and hours. My son was totally exonerated by Muller. Whole frankly does not like Donald Trump me this Donald Trump. And frankly for. My son after being exonerated can now get a subpoena. To go again and speak again after close to twenty hours of telling everybody that would listen. About in nothing leading. Yeah I'm pretty surprised. Let's bring in our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl was and there are jargon to see you so lets us get some history first the mullah report did not. Exonerate ultra junior tacked. More troops senior drama about a year but better but in fact Mueller says he didn't actually even get a chance to talk to zones from Jr. of all thinks that. To serve interest in there but significant today that the Republican led. Intelligence committee wants to talk to in this isn't the Democrats to. Sad that the chairman is Richard Byrd Democrat of Bachmann Republican of of North Carolina and I followed up on that question I asked the president right after he was done when that. So are you saying did did Don junior should not testify and he wouldn't answer that question but he. He reiterated that this caught him by surprise that one death. Basically what the hell they want to talk to my son or not they're gonna do what are you hearing about how they might play this for well. Well it it remains to be seen but but they said point blank that the they intend to subpoena and they obviously want to talk to him about discrepancies. Between what he told the committee when he testified baca 2017. And what was revealed in the mall report. You point out did he did not voluntarily. It talk to the special counsel the special counsel could have subpoenaed in the decided not to so they simply didn't talk to him but he did. Talk you know announced that comes two years ago talked to the the Senate Intelligence Committee at some of what he said. About what he knew about the trump tower Moscow project. About what was going on in that you know now infamous trump tower and New York communities such a figure yes central figure optional. And what of this decision by the president to. Declare over the weekend that he does not think Bob Mueller himself the man at this Arab all those who currently wrote the Bible. It should not speak publicly about the findings the president first said maybe not noon today. He was asked again he's changed him. I mean DeVon you you were there with me side by side in the White House for unity be added that first a year almost two years of of the trump presidency here I think and one of things we will always debate is. What does a presidential trump. What what it was OK it wasn't worth it. How is this a presidential statement or is it just like at tweet me what what is going on and and and we would have this debate that we would out Sean Spicer mattered he would say it's wheat speaks for itself. Well he tweeted that bar should not testify mean that the motion not testified that led our you know are good folks over at the Justice Department to question the the the Justice Department folks world is is is far gonna take sealed it hasn't ordered. What he had in it and the answer that we've gotten to the guidance we've gotten is the it basically Barr's position has not changed Morris had publicly now at least twice. Did he has no problem with would Mueller testifying. And in less the president directly issues some kind of an order calls a mob says no what he's not gonna take a tweet as an order and I heard the president himself apparently. No longer objecting. You've got to ask you about Kabul foreign policy headlines at him out of that was an extraordinary 45 minutes in there you're the only TV reporter in there. Out of prison mixed news on Iran as he sends the aircraft carrier through the Suez Canal a right to be any reason the bomber task force presence that you don't wanna know. The Intel that I saw that let me to do that which kind of -- years also talked a little bit about war. Com but interest scene he says he wants to actually reach out to. The regime I think this was the most interesting part of this like you said impromptu press conference Steve Holland reporter for Reuters. Started by asking about the Intel did that that led him. But to send. I said are we are at risk of Warrick could there be a war with Iran and the president. Sent. Well could be. But then immediately committed to what he wants. Is he wants to talk to the U Ronnie its fast he wants negotiations with the raw onions just like he has had. With Kim Jong-un. And anywhere on this long attack on John Kerry. For violating the Logan act which says private citizens can interfere with US foreign policy and you know some conversations Carey had now eighteen months ago with the Iranian foreign minister was a fascinating. Detour but he kept coming back to the idea that he wants to negotiate an army that the Iran leaves and do you remember what happened to Barack Obama the 2008 I was just. Gonna say anyway when he floated in the ideally that is hammered him all my utter rivals are finally speaking of thinks he kept bringing up the Red Sox had to the White House today. Santa he's the manager. That's right is not going to be there reporter you manager the president was asked about all this and brought up Puerto Rico. Multiple times say he did last night his rally to here's of the presence had reportedly. We get watery and Andy went million dollars for the hurricane that's the largest amount of money ever given to any state. Talking about states Puerto Rican. The different. 91. Billion dollars Texas got thirty. Florida got too well what are Rico at 91 billion dollars so I think the polar people of Puerto Rico should really liked. President jump. Are the most money we've ever given to anybody that's not exactly actor Mel Kurt Katrina was mourned by the way it's 91 million dollars to to to see you know I'm going concern you really want to look at. If Morgan took off. Is is this is a projection of what the ultimate cost to be twenty years out. It's it's nowhere near that it even if it were 91 billion dollars that is not a Smart we spent over a hundred billion ultimately on Katrina. So oddly it's in fact checking their quarterback but he's very defensive on ordering a red house are probably other Red Sox in town and on and unfortunately I mean it's it's one of these. Terrible situations you have the of that the team coming and it's basically only the white players on the team that's sort of shame yeah but Jon Karl thanks for being here thanks for your report in incorporate. Russians in the Roosevelt room moving on out of the deadly shooting. I this week out in Colorado where. The conversation has turned once again to gun violence and what laws might need to be passed. A to prevent future school shootings at a memorial last night I think we have some pictures a group of students walked out. At the vigil as organizers there began talking about what laws might be needed to chants there of mental health. Well short time ago I caught up with congressman Jason Crowe a democratic gun owner and an army veteran. Who represents that district here's literally that conversation. Has. Very tough for the community you know whenever tragic event like this happens it's terrific for the families and the parents and then the students involved. So is very important that we went back in. And students solidarity show support but we unfortunately have a long history in our community of violence like this from new worth Peter shooting the column buying and announced in school. And you know at this underscores the needed to do some common sense things to address it didn't and also stand in support with the media same time. And why is it that your community is he'd been hit with so many of these shootings you call that a public health crisis. So what is it about the dab part of Colorado that has that has made this happen again and again. You know I wish I had the answer to that and then you know we there are no good answers to that question unfortunately and it's a question that's asked a lot out that I ask a lot. And I constituents are asking we have you know Bourne a disproportionate burden. This public health crisis in our community. But but I do know is that we need more data we need more information. And that there's a lot of different aspects of this from the mental health component to the school safety. And in resource component. To the gun violence component we need to be doing all of those and in putting some resources and funding that all three of those areas to make sure that we're doing what's right for our children. And securing our communities. A really powerful vigil last night there was need to see those images of the community coming together and you were there. I'm Michael Bennet was there what did you make of that student. Walkout. Some students are creating a scene saying they felt like this is all being politicized. Well it was a very emotional night which I completely understand you know these are students that had just gone through a horrific tragedy. They had been traumatized. So first and foremost is important that we be there for them. An egg became apparent you know kind of halfway through the event that they weren't being given an opportunity to speak so they stood up. As they should have. And demanded an opportunity to speak in and I supported that. I stayed late and tell every student. Was heard. And had copper treated did did you tell us what they felt about this issue and you just expressed that emotions was really important to beat keep the focus on this. Well we there's some reporting coming out from the investigation. Congressman that. One of the private security guards at the school may have inadvertently fire and act sheriff's officer coming and one of those bullets. Potentially even hit one of the students. Have you heard anything about that does that concern you and M what's your take on whether. More armed guards should be placed at schools like those in your district. Well one thing I learned about situations like this is it's really important that we take the time to gather the facts. You know because he's error these are very tragic there's a lot of misinformation sometimes about what's happening. We need to sometimes take a step back take a breather gather the facts and see what's happening that's the job of law enforcement. So I don't like opining on and on speculation and reports on various things we're gonna see. I would be officials have to say what the investigation uncovers and then determine what what policies and what steps seem to be taken death. Prevent things from like this are happening on I have two roles here one is done. A support the community and in I do that may mourn and grieve as a as a father and as an elected official in the second role is to the take that step back in the look at what. The policy that we can pursue to prevent this from happening again. And I wanted to just finally ask you about the policy angle on all this I know some. C a rush to discussion of gun control laws bread you actually introduced a new bill today. That would address. One of the loopholes in the law at least as it pertains to purchasing long guns. Tell us a little bit about that and and what else you think needs to be addressed in the coming days and weeks. Well there's certainly no rush to pursue legislation listen we just. Celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the Columbine shooting and our community. Just a few weeks ago. And in the and we have yet again another mass shootings so this is a problem it's gone way too long. The question that I get over and over and over again from the people my community is. What are you gonna do why why can't you stop this what are you doing to stop it as a leader. We demand answers and an end and they they should get answers so. We're gonna pursue and I'm gonna pursue in all reasonable legislation. Two to impact this issue including the deal that I'm. Proposing today to close really important loophole on the background check system because we have to make sure we're addressing the mental health component the school safety component. And the gun component all three of those actually start saving some whites here. Carter thanks again to congressman crow from Colorado shifting gears now to these sobering new number. And measure of heat that's lurking in corners in this country the FBI this week revealed a stunning. New a total of domestic terrorism investigations that are currently ongoing take a look at the numbers 850. Domestic terror and investigations are underway right now 40% of those they say. That's the big number 40% relate to anti government anti authority sentiments. A significant majority of that are white Nationalists and white supremacist which is a really big deal. And the authorities say about 20% of field offices right now are handling these cases. A big problem our justice reporter Michael Bean senior justice reporters here Mike you've been tracking this trend for quite some time. The number two days really striking because it's significant to see that 40% in most of those that 40% is white supremacists and white nationals yet. This is a clear and present danger and the FBI yesterday before lawmakers. Made clear just how much of the practices. And that the thing that really striking here is that while the overall number of domestic terrorism investigations by the FBI has dropped recently. The number of white of cases targeting white supremacists and white Nationalists is actually jumping policy as a percentage of the current ongoing threat picture inside the country the FBI is studying. The number by race focus groups are going up correct and what are what are they saying about how to prepare for these threats do you have the sense that the that the department is. Is capable of of monitoring all this they branding their resources were editor you know they really feel this is just like the international terrorism threat it's up to the public. To help them get on to leads to understand what's happening communities and if you see something say something it's an important investment Grameen Bank so much it's not just the law enforcement community that's been tracking this. Development a lot of racial and religious minority communities in this country are rightfully concerned about this trend is well we're joined now. By two representatives from groups that are working to stem the tide of hate in this country Sammy rain gal as the executive director of life after hate and advocacy group. Aimed at curbing ideological violence to education joins us now also Keegan Hanks a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center is here K let's start with you. You track neo confederate white Nationalists and these so called all right groups what if you found. In your research what concerns you most right now. Well what's most concerning is that in our most recent since this country we are all time they're 1000 when he active chapters groups in the country action and that's the fourth consecutive year. Any end here are. The live the president we ABC news asked the president about this recently. And here's what he had to say. Him. Threat around well. I don't really I think it's a small group of people that have very very serious problem I guess. If you look at what happened to New Zealand perhaps that's a case I don't know enough about it yet they're just learning about the person and the people who vote. But it's it is certainly a terrible thing terrible thing. Seven want to bring you into this to what extent did do you think answers like that from the leaders. Of our government does have an impact on how communities are feeling about this is that. Was at a troubling. Sentiment to hear from the president. You know any time there's. Some sort abdication from. Or being responsible. Wrong. How to dress who beat who and what are responsible for problem is growing clay into violence M and Barak and far right violence and it does one I think. Perhaps give a false sense of security people aren't important. That means this is sentenced such a big deal when they should be very concerned. And to think detracts from the seriousness stepped on them. You know our environments are these issues need should be heard and M and I think supported and prompted. On to toot just change agents do something about ignorance should this. This undermines. The efforts that good people in this country and around the world are trying to do. Arm and it doesn't reflect the type of support it should match the level of arrests that were used his country. No that's an interest in perspective shall were Mike Levine just told us that the trop administration is. At least and that the law enforcement side of things this is really focused on this right now but Keegan back to you do you have confidence. As you study these numbers and look at this trend you have confidence that. Now our government right now is adequately. Postured to take this John as these numbers climb. Well certainly encouraging that they're listening act investigation and its and ordered that we're talking a threat that's current Nordstrom's it's too. We've seen in the last six months three attacks. All across the world are places of worship and targeted at and clearly some of these perpetrators or suspects. I've been radicalized online because of what scripts is propaganda. What we do need is more information. About what the government's doing this hurting here they're listening active investigations. But at the same time without much more information or no. Which sort of threat to address from various other is. And Sammy life. After he is really been doing some ground breaking work these past few years. What have you learned in the course of your advocates see about how all of us can create a more tolerant community and in country. Well you know I think one we have to we know this isn't a battle it can be won this battle law. On groups like cars and does he is doing and grooms. I think it's important that we insert mariners and restore balance. And that helped provide realistic perspectives you know we're not we don't need to exaggerate how serious this issue original. Our own that the level. A threat that we're think she is Israel. You know when you look at B and the global terrorism and acts it it points I'll. East increased capacity for parents. Has just grown exponentially just within the last few years arm there are twenty terrorist attacks in thirteen years are between fourteen and 61 attacks between 2014. And seventeen. There is exponential growth and there is exponential passage from the start tomorrow. We have to educate the community at large especially in the face of not. Our feeling that there is consistency and to while the government and Howell they prioritize how they ranged in Hollywood and classifies some of these groups are part of the issue is. That are parts or branches of our government and are even willing. Two knowledge that these are terror groups here needless. Our rights any rain gala executive director of like after hates thank you so much Sammy for joining us also key in Hanks. I would senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center thank you both for that conversation and import Mormon you did. A continue haven't having in this country are shifting gears out of the race for 20/20 the presidential campaign getting a lot of attention out in California today of all places the state. I getting a lot of attention the candidates competing with senator comma Harris of course is in the race they're California. If you didn't know has moved up its primary for point 18 to march it will get a lot more attention in fact. Early voting in California. Begins on the day of the Iowa caucus so that state is very much in the processors of the candidates are Molly Nagle is on the trail out there today she's been tracking. Former president and vice president Joseph Biden who's been out on the campaign from Ali great to see you so. What's Joseph Biden been up to and do what of these protests that he's been facing in California. Well Jill Biden has had three fundraisers out here in California over his two day swing here. I he also did an event with mayor and our study here in LA he went to a taco shop with him and eat tacos and talk to some constituents as well as reporters. And now I took his fundraisers Biden did see it. Protesters with. At outside but they weren't necessarily protesting the vice president they're protesting people who were helping to throw the fundraisers for him one was a health care group. Who wanted and better wait times for patients for mental health care they are seeing 68 week wait times. For their patients for follow up care and they wanted the one of the board members of Kaiser Permanente who was throwing the fund raiser for Biden to meet with her clinicians. And come to a solution on that. Rites of Joseph Biden fascinating now Molly to see. The union candidate pro union candidate out they're proud to picketed by some in these union members although not directly at him but. For the business interest that he was fund raising from Molly Natal thanks so much much more reporting from you Lionel. On the row the president was out on the campaign trail last night as well swinging at Joseph Biden and also. I had a candidate that he has not named checked before take a listen. One of the Democrat stood. Said that he he. Sleepy person. Said that he heard from a lot of foreign leaders and they want him to be president of course they do so they can continue to rebook you. I. I heard that I'd never vote for. Every other men booted yet she looked at edge they say edge to edge. He's got a great chance says he'll regret doing great representing us against president Jie of China that regret. Adam Ingram. I wanna be in that room I wanna watch that one. Aaron are joined now here in studio with Beatrice Peterson she's our. People to judge report Kirby interest and they must be loving the campaign must be loving in the fact that they are getting the attention the president in the United States have really elevates them. United it it makes a difference soon the president you know comments on mayor Pete didn't pronouncing his last name correct they didn't support. The contract. It gives a little bit of a different element I think to the campaign even bid that's a great sound bite with that. Yeah I certainly does give him some attentions of stature as president is now paying attention. But you some new reporting today that I wanted to highlight here. On one of the difficulties of people who Jazeera became hot under the gaping getting a lot of attention cover time magazine very popular young guy. In democratic politics right now and you he's having a very hard time. Among minority voters tell us about what you've been part. Well you know he's gotten a lot of different television shows I'm he's been on. Even with Latin bit bad breakfast have artillery and very popular African American urban television show he's in. Had dinner at least while we're re asking for help rivers catering to the score you're at this event as the South Carolina nieces and need your help this is directly people register supporters need your help. To find people who perhaps do not look like you don't hear candidates say that. South Carolina African American voters make up 30% of the elect that they Dem by the electorate excuse me. I am Democrat then vote overwhelmingly Democrat in their very important I mean he's gone to lunch with Al Sharpton. He's been at hand for their convention he knows it is very important for him to reach. African American motor crowds crowds are yeah like you know way he had a crowd of about 600 people an event in north Charles then. Unfortunately the event was majority white and he has to make that appeal he said I need help. And it's not sending he's shying away from it something he's. Going toward. There's definitely some on his radar interest in you the Kennedys is worth Beatrice Peterson face it was great to see you re entering debut much more to come from the campaign trail. I for Beatrice finally today we head to Capitol Hill. Offer what's a very young. After scientists yes that's right the phone elect Ed iPhone apps if you will a bunch of young kids that there. At today's showing off their wares for members of congress are wanna Zach is reporting live now from Capitol Hill she's been beaten some of these kids. Want to tell us what this is all about. Given what lesson that we were actually reporting from the capital and talking up bipartisanship is good while right. This is truly bipartisan effort palace of code and it's been called it the congressional map talent. And it's bringing together hundreds of kids 230. Art here in earnings capital right now. With the help with a different count that they created everything from helping autistic people better navigate social cues. To let that happen regarding the defense statement. These campaigns that have later Friday. I think your name. Yeah yeah yeah. My god yeah but that's a regular out later serenaded him five times next say thirty yeah any time. Balancing Hank. I'm pissed about the sentiments she ever thanks honey plus client and that might not. In this situation at request for you. To be contacted the project and they're so this is where they. Think not need to look at also be next in the and it. Point night and at an afternoon. He really talks about you know life sometimes it's about time. And after the you know what I want my. I think about it. Surprised by how many people. Wanted to go to challenging. Maybe civilians at one instance. Feeling humbled let him yeah. Given the overall theme those guys there are 1617. And seventeen respective link. And they're actually creating count Amazon is going to help them make them commercially available wearing wearing the scene Harry sinden so in in just about thirty seconds. They're misrepresenting me out to members of the talk seven. Well that's pretty impressive I'll buy you love and I wasn't designing and acts when I was in middle school so that hats off to those kids great yeah like twenty. As I've never designed to app lets be honest spent a lot of that thank you so much hot and thanks to all of you for joining us here in a briefing room on this Thursday AmBev into our Washington hoping to join inspector tomorrow at 3:30 eastern time on ABC news live. To see them.

