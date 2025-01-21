Trump targets gender rights on Day 1

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to author and transgender rights activist Raquel Willis about Trump’s executive actions directed against the LGBTQ+ community.

January 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live