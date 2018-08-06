Trump considering thousands of pardons, including Muhammad Ali

President Trump also called on the NFL and its players to give him recommendations for pardons.
Transcript for Trump considering thousands of pardons, including Muhammad Ali
The power applauded the beautiful thing. Got to get it right got to get the right people I am look at that Mohammed Ali is what does god the famous people. And that one way to easy people find it bats. I wanted to of people that are unfairly treated. Like an Alice where's it gotten that there's something pitiful lot I think it. You have a lot of people in the NFL in particular about imports. If not sprouted up. This ban right. I don't like that. One. Walk it's all off off off. Have a great got three kids said Friday that the UC LL locker room. What our national. To recommend me. That's what they have brought. People that they thing. Were unfairly treated by this. And I understand that. To recommend me. People that work and barely made it red. We know about and I'm gonna take a look at those application. And abide by and Mike committee. I that there unfairly made it. That we will partner or at least let them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

